Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime loses to Serbian Dusan Lajovic at Madrid Open

Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime is out of the Madrid Open singles tournament after losing to Dusan Lajovic in three sets, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (5), in the Round of 64 on Saturday.

Lajovic handily won the first set, but Auger-Aliassime responded with a comfortable win of his own in the second. Lajovic then took the third set in a tiebreak.

Auger-Aliassime, who's ninth in the ATP rankings, hit 12 aces but also gave up 11 double faults in the match.

Lajovic, 32, moves on to play Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff.

The 22-year-old Auger-Aliassime remains in the tournament on the doubles side, teaming up with fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov for a Round of 16 match Sunday against Harri Heliovaara of Finland and Great Britain's Lloyd Glasspool.

Shapovalov, a 24-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., was scheduled to play China's Zhang Zhizhen in Round of 64 singles play later Saturday.