    • Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime loses second-round match at Marseille

    Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada reacts during his third round match against Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake) Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada reacts during his third round match against Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
    Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime was eliminated in the second round of the Open 13 Provence tournament on Thursday after dropping a 6-4, 6-4 decision to China's Zhang Zhizhen.

    Auger-Aliassime, the No. 7 seed from Montreal, fell in one hour 28 minutes.

    Zhang, ranked 50th in the world, converted three of four break-point opportunities. He took advantage of a mediocre serving performance by the Canadian, who won 67 per cent of first-serve points and 42 per cent of second-serve points.

    The only other Canadian entered in the ATP 250 tournament, Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., was eliminated in the first round.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2024.

