MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime falls to Sonego at Monte Carlo Masters

    Felix Auger-Aliassime was eliminated from the clay-court Monte Carlo Masters tournament on Wednesday after dropping a second-round match 6-4, 7-5 to Lorenzo Sonego of Italy. (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/The Canadian Press/AP) Felix Auger-Aliassime was eliminated from the clay-court Monte Carlo Masters tournament on Wednesday after dropping a second-round match 6-4, 7-5 to Lorenzo Sonego of Italy. (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/The Canadian Press/AP)
    Share

    Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime was eliminated from the clay-court Monte Carlo Masters tournament on Wednesday after dropping a second-round match 6-4, 7-5 to Lorenzo Sonego of Italy.

    Auger-Aliassime, ranked 35th in the world, fired just three aces while committing 13 unforced errors in a two-hour and two-minute match.

    Sonego, ranked 57th, was a "lucky loser" replacement for world No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, who pulled out of the tournament on Tuesday because of a muscle injury to his right forearm.

    With the win, Sonego evened his career record against Auger-Aliassime at 2-2.

    He will next play either Zhizhen Zhang of China or 14th-seeded Ugo Humbert of France in the round of 16.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News