Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime advances to quarterfinals at Swiss Indoors

    Felix Auger-Aliassime, of Canada, returns a shot to Mackenzie McDonald, of the United States, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

    Defending champion Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal advanced to the quarterfinals of the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Dutch qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp on Thursday.

    Auger-Aliassime broke his opponent four times on six chances and won 56 per cent of total points.

    He also played a clean game with just three unforced errors, while van de Zandschulp made seven.

    Auger-Aliassime, seeded sixth in Basel, will next face Alexander Shevchenko.

    The Russian qualifier advanced with a 6-7 (7), 7-6 (6), 7-6 (5) win over third seed Taylor Fritz of the United States.

    Auger-Aliassime won last year's Swiss Indoors to cap a run of three straight tournament victories.

    This year, he is simply looking for a strong end to a tough season. Thursday's win improved his season record to 19-18.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2023.

