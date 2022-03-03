Canada's Dubreuil wins 500-metre sprint race at speedskating world championships
Canadian speedskater Laurent Dubreuil won the first men's 500-metre sprint race Thursday at the speedskating world championships.
Dubreuil, from Lévis, Que., skated to victory in a time of 34.58 seconds.
Tatsuya Shinhama of Japan was second in 34.71 seconds, and Piotr Michalski of Poland was third in 34.79.
Later Thursday, Dubreuil finished third in a 1,000-metre race to lead the overall standings halfway through the sprint competition by 0.18 seconds over Thomas Krol of the Netherlands.
Krol won the 1,000-metre race in one minute 8.16 seconds, followed by Norway's Håvard Holmefjord Lorentzen (1:08.82) and Dubreuil (1:08.85).
Thursday's races were Dubreuil's first since he won the silver medal in the 1,000 metres last month at the Beijing Olympics.
In the sprint events, champions are decided after two races over 500 metres and two over 1,000m.
The second 500 and 1,000 sprint races will be held Friday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2022.
