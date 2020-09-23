HAMBURG -- Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is out of the Hamburg Open clay-court tennis tournament.

Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik downed the 20-year-old from Montreal 6-4, 6-2 in a second-round match on Wednesday.

Bublik broke Auger-Aliassime four times on eight opportunities, while saving five of the six break points he faced.

Auger-Aliassime struggled with his service game, landing 57 per cent of his first serves and winning just 50 per cent of first serve points and 54 per cent of second serve points.

He also had four double faults, while Bublik didn't commit any.

Auger-Aliassime is the 20th seed for the upcoming men's singles competition at the French Open.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2020.