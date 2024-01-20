MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Canada's Auger-Aliassime falls to Medvedev at Australian Open

    Share

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime's journey at the Australian Open ended in the third round after a straight-set loss of 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 to Daniil Medvedev on Saturday.

    Medvedev needed just over two hours to defeat Auger-Aliassime.

    The third-seeded Russian will now face Nuno Borges in the fourth round after he downed the 13th-seeded Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov by 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (6).

    There are no Canadians left in the singles draws at Melbourne Park.

    All eyes are now on Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe of Montreal, who did not have to play their women's doubles match on Saturday.

    The Canadian duo, who are the reigning U.S. Open champions and seeded fourth in Melbourne, advanced to the third round after the Russian pair of Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Veronika Kudermetova withdrew from the competition.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Jan. 20, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News