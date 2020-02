ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS -- Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime dropped a 6-2, 6-4 decision to Gael Monfils of France in the final of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament on Sunday.

Monfils, the world No. 9, won the ATP Tour 500 indoor hardcourt event for the second straight year.

| “All the time I could put my name next to him, it’s a blessing.” @Gael_Monfils is very proud to have followed in the footsteps of Arthur Ashe, by winning the #abnamrowtt in consecutive years. pic.twitter.com/thJhjJmzPI — ABN AMRO WTT (@abnamrowtt) February 16, 2020

With Monfils serving for the match at 5-2, the 19-year-old from Montreal held off four match points before finally getting the service break.

Auger-Aliassime then held serve but couldn't break the veteran a second time.

The Canadian had a 20-15 edge in winners but had 32 unforced errors to just 14 for Monfils, who completed the win in one hour 26 minutes.

The 21st-ranked Auger-Aliassime fell to 0-4 in career ATP Tour final appearances.

Earlier, Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France posted a 7-6 (5), 4-6, 10-7 win over Finland's Henri Kontinen and Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff in the men's doubles final.

It was the second straight week that Monfils had defeated a Canadian in a final. He beat Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil last weekend to win the Open Sud de France.

