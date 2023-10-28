MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Canada's Auger-Aliassime beats Rune to advance to Swiss Indoors final

    Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime serves a ball to Denmark's Holger Rune during their semifinal match at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland, on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (Georgios Kefalas/Keystone via AP) Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime serves a ball to Denmark's Holger Rune during their semifinal match at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland, on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (Georgios Kefalas/Keystone via AP)

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime will get a chance to defend his championship at the Swiss Indoors tennis event on Sunday.

    Auger-Aliassime advanced to the title game with a 6-3, 6-2 semifinal win over top seed Holger Rune of Denmark on Saturday.

    The six-seeded Auger-Aliassime used a strong service game -- firing five aces and winning 82 per cent of his first serves-- to make short work of world No. 6 Rune.

    The semifinal was a rematch of last year's final, which Auger-Aliassime won 6-3, 7-5.

    His opponent on Sunday will be Poland's Hubert Hurkacz, who downed France's Ugo Humbert 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 in Saturday's other semifinal.

    The 23-year-old Auger-Aliassime won four ATP tournaments, including the Swiss Indoors, in 2022, but he has yet to win a title this year and his world ranking has dropped from a career-high sixth to 19th.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 28, 2023

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News