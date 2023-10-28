Canada's Auger-Aliassime beats Rune to advance to Swiss Indoors final

Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime will get a chance to defend his championship at the Swiss Indoors tennis event on Sunday.

Auger-Aliassime advanced to the title game with a 6-3, 6-2 semifinal win over top seed Holger Rune of Denmark on Saturday.

The six-seeded Auger-Aliassime used a strong service game -- firing five aces and winning 82 per cent of his first serves-- to make short work of world No. 6 Rune.

The semifinal was a rematch of last year's final, which Auger-Aliassime won 6-3, 7-5.

His opponent on Sunday will be Poland's Hubert Hurkacz, who downed France's Ugo Humbert 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 in Saturday's other semifinal.

The 23-year-old Auger-Aliassime won four ATP tournaments, including the Swiss Indoors, in 2022, but he has yet to win a title this year and his world ranking has dropped from a career-high sixth to 19th.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 28, 2023