Canadian and Quebec leaders reacted with shock and sadness to a shooting at two New Zealand mosques that left at least 49 people dead on Friday morning.

In a statement Prime Minister Justin Trudeau referenced the 2017 Quebec City mosque shooting in which six people were killed, saying “Canada remembers too well the sorrow” of that event.

He said the Canadian government will work closely with that of New Zealand “to take action against violent extremism.”

“To move forward as a world, we need to recognize diversity as a source of strength, and not a threat,” he said. “Last night’s victims were fathers, mothers and children. They were neighbours, friends and family members. As with every life taken too soon, the full measure of their loss will never be known.”

The name of the Quebec City shooter, Alexandre Bissonnette, was found written on equipment used by the Christchurch killer.

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer called the attack an attack on freedom.

“There are no words strong enough to condemn this kind of vile hatred,” he said in a tweet. “I am praying for peace for the families of those lost and recovery for those injured.”

New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh said he was “heartbroken” by the news.

“My heart goes out to the families of the murdered and all those impacted by this act of terror,” he said. “Islamophobia kills and has no place anywhere in the world.”

Heartbroken by the devastating news of deadly shootings at two mosques in New Zealand.



Quebec Premier Francois Legault also referenced the Quebec City mosque shooting, saying he “fully understands” the emotions of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

“There is no room for extremism in our societies; there is no room for intolerance,” he said. “We will not allow violence to take root in our democratic societies.”

Bissonnette issues statement

In a statement released through his lawyers, Bissonnette said he was "troubled" to have his name connected with the attack.

"Mr. Bissonnette does not seek at any time to be imitated or to serve as a model for anyone who wishes to perpetrate an act of violence or would like to follow in his footsteps," read the statement. "Mr. Bissonnette deeply regrets the actions he committed and wants everyone with problems or difficulties to talk about it and seek help, something he had not been able to adequately do. There is no justification for committing such acts of violence against others."

On Feb. 8, Bissonnette was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 40 years. Both the Crown and Bissonnette's defence team have announced plans to appeal the sentence.