Canada Post warns of delivery delays as Quebec is blanketed with snow

Canada Post says Quebecers should expect some delivery delays "due to inclement weather, snow and freezing rain."

A yellow alert has been issued for Montreal, along with Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Basses Laurentides, Charlevoix, Côte-Nord, Deux Rives, Gaspésie, Hautes Laurentides, Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Malbaie, Mont-Tremblant, Outaouais, Saint-Jérôme and Sainte-Agathe.

"A yellow service alert means we are going to do our best to deliver, but there may be delays," the Crown corporation states.

Canada Post has also issued a red delivery service alert for Baie-Comeau.

"A red service alert means that we are suspending delivery for the day and not sending our delivery agents out or recalling them," it adds.

The corporation insists delivery will resume once conditions improve and it is safe for employees to be out on the roads.

"The safety of our employees is our number one priority," Canada Post states. "We encourage customers to clear the ice from their walkways, stairs, and driveways to ensure safe access to the front door for both their visitors, as well as their mail carriers, when service resumes."

Anyone with questions can contact Canada Post's customer service team online or by telephone at 1-866-607-6301 (TTY: 1-800-267-2797).