MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Canada Post warns of delivery delays as Quebec is blanketed with snow

    (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

    Canada Post says Quebecers should expect some delivery delays "due to inclement weather, snow and freezing rain."

    A yellow alert has been issued for Montreal, along with Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Basses Laurentides, Charlevoix, Côte-Nord, Deux Rives, Gaspésie, Hautes Laurentides, Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Malbaie, Mont-Tremblant, Outaouais, Saint-Jérôme and Sainte-Agathe.

    "A yellow service alert means we are going to do our best to deliver, but there may be delays," the Crown corporation states.

    Canada Post has also issued a red delivery service alert for Baie-Comeau.

    "A red service alert means that we are suspending delivery for the day and not sending our delivery agents out or recalling them," it adds.

    The corporation insists delivery will resume once conditions improve and it is safe for employees to be out on the roads.

    "The safety of our employees is our number one priority," Canada Post states. "We encourage customers to clear the ice from their walkways, stairs, and driveways to ensure safe access to the front door for both their visitors, as well as their mail carriers, when service resumes."

    Anyone with questions can contact Canada Post's customer service team online or by telephone at 1-866-607-6301 (TTY: 1-800-267-2797).

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Tax breaks you should know about for 2024

    It’s a new year, which means that the 2023 tax year is officially over and Canadians can begin filing their tax returns. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew shares some of the most important tax breaks you should look into this tax season and review some of the key changes to Canada’s tax code for 2024.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News