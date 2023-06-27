Canada Post stamp recognizes Quebecois filmmaker Denys Arcand

Acclaimed filmmaker Denys Arcand now has his own stamp.

Canada Post revealed its latest commemorative offering at a ceremony with Arcand and famous friends and collaborators including actor Yves Jacques, screenwriter/director Luc Dionne and composer, conductor and producer François Dompierre.

The stamp features a black and white photograph of Arcand seated behind a camera in 1985, when the Quebec-born auteur shot his Oscar-nominated comedy, “The Decline of the American Empire.”

That achievement was followed by another Oscar nomination for 1989’s “Jesus of Montreal,” and a 2004 win in the best foreign film category for “The Barbarian Invasions,” Arcand’s 2003 sequel to "Decline of the American Empire."

Canada Post says it is producing 130,000 booklets of six stamps and 7,000 official first-day cover envelopes.

They will be available at canadapost.ca and postal outlets across Canada beginning Wednesday.

The 82-year-old Arcand shows no signs of slowing down. He is currently working on his next feature, “Testament,” set for release in Quebec later this year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2023.