Canada makes first foray into women's international wheelchair rugby play

Melanie Labelle is shown in action for Canada in wheelchair rugby play at the 2019 Parapan American Game in Lima, Peru. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Canadian Paralympic Committee-Dave Holland Melanie Labelle is shown in action for Canada in wheelchair rugby play at the 2019 Parapan American Game in Lima, Peru. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Canadian Paralympic Committee-Dave Holland

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Senate showdown ahead? Minister rejects some Bill C-11 amendments

After taking weeks to consider the Senate's changes to the Liberals' contentious online streaming legislation known as Bill C-11, Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez has confirmed he's rejecting several of the amendments made, prompting a potential legislative showdown.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon