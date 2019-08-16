

Scott Prouse, CTV Montreal





The Canadian government has given $11 million to Hydro-Quebec to fund a clean power infrastructure project that will lower carbon pollution in off-grid indigenous communities in northern Quebec.

The money is for a smart-grid project that aims to reduce the amount of diesel fuel being used in 13 remote indigenous communities. The project will improve the performance of the existing grids that power and heat these communities by implementing new battery storage techniques and more renewable sources of energy.

The project aims to reduce the communities' combined use of diesel fuel by 800,000 litres a year and their greenhouse gas emissions by 7,500 tones by 2030.

"Investing in remote, diesel-dependant communities can have a large impact on our collective effort to combat climate change... The government of Canada is proud to support and empower communities as they transition to clean, renewable and sustainable sources of energy," said Marc Miller, member of Parliament for Ville-Marie and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indegenous relations.

The project will help communities reduce their carbon footprint, improve air quality and reduce health risks associated with carbon pollution. It also aims to improve the reliability and resilience of Hydro-Quebec's light diesel-fired plants.