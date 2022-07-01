Canada Day means it's time to move for thousands in Quebec

Quebecers across the province will notice the unmistakable sight of moving vans, parking spots marked off and furniture left on the curb as thousands of residents move as leases expire.

This year's moves are taking place in the context of a crisis, mainly due to strong rent increases and low vacancy rates in many regions. Dozens of tenants are also without a place to live, prompting municipal leaders to take action.

Yesterday, the Quebec government announced an increase in housing allowances and rent supplements for Quebecers in need, which it believes will help some 134,000 eligible households pay their rent by 2022-2023.

That announcement came a day after Quebec announced it would build 3,000 more social housing units at a cost of $395 million.

A recent Léger poll found that housing remains a constant source of stress for many in the province. The survey found 47 per cent of renters, 55 per cent of single-parent families, 46 per cent of households with an income of less than $40,000 per year, 44 per cent of immigrant families, and 34 per cent of Greater Montreal residents are feeling a great deal of stress when it comes to their housing situation.

The housing advocacy group FRAPRU (Front d'action populaire en réaménagement urbain) called the housing shortage alarming, particularly for units with multiple bedrooms suitable for families.

They point to a Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) report that found that only 18 out of every thousand units with three or more bedrooms are available for rent in Quebec.

"Because they are often considered less profitable, large units are neglected by private developers, and those that are built are unaffordable," FRAPRU spokesperson Véronique Laflamme said.