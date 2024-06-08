Campfires permitted again in certain Quebec regions, ban remains in the north

The return of rain, after several days of hot weather, prompted the Natural Resources and Forestry Ministry to lift the ban on open fires in and around forests in certain regions, as of 8 a.m. Saturday.

The decision to modify the territory affected by this ban was made in collaboration with the Quebec forest fire prevention agency (SOPFEU), due to the precipitation that fell on the west and south of the province.

On Tuesday, the ministry imposed the ban in a dozen regions, affected in whole or in part, to prevent forest fires from starting in a context where hot weather was leading to an "extreme" fire risk.

The ban on open fires has been lifted in the Capitale-Nationale, Chaudière-Appalaches, Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Outaouais, Laurentians, Lanaudière and Mauricie regions, which were affected by the initial advisory.

The ban is maintained for the affected areas of Nord-du-Québec, Côte-Nord, Saguenay--Lac-Saint-Jean, Bas-Saint-Laurent and Gaspésie.

In the areas concerned, it is still forbidden to light an open fire - defined as "any fire that burns freely or has the potential to spread freely" - in or near a forest, on pain of a fine ranging from $500 to $50,000.

Campfires, fireworks and the use of instruments capable of producing flames are prohibited.

Fires lit in special facilities equipped with spark arrestors are still permitted.

According to SOPFEU, a lightning front on Wednesday afternoon ignited new fires in the Côte-Nord and Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean regions.

Active forest fires

On Saturday morning, 15 forest fires were active in Quebec, particularly on the Upper North Shore. Most were under control or contained.

Since the start of the season, 173 forest fires have destroyed 1,730 hectares. The 10-year average for the same date is 229 fires.

Here is the list of areas still affected by the ban on open fires:

NORTH QUEBEC: Jamésie, Eeyou Istchee.

NORTH COAST: Haute-Côte-Nord, Manicouagan, Sept-Rivières, Caniapiscau, Minganie (excluding Anticosti Island).

SAGUENAY--LAC-SAINT-JEAN: Maria-Chapdelaine, Le Fjord-du-Saguenay.

BAS-SAINT-LAURENT: La Matapédia, La Matanie, La Mitis, Rimouski-Neigette, Les Basques, Rivière-du-Loup, Témiscouata, Kamouraska.

GASPÉSIE--ÎLES-DE-LA-MADELEINE: Avignon.