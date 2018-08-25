

The Canadian Press





CAQ goes for equality

With the announcement of two female candidates on Saturday, the Coalition Avenir Quebec has set a new precedent.

Of the 125 candidates running for the party, 65 are women and 60 are men, the highest percentage of female candidates ever put forward by a political party in Quebec.

In second is Quebec Solidaire, which has put forward 63 women out of 125 candidates in each campaign since the party’s founding.

Highways an idea of “old parties”

Quebec Solidaire won’t get behind the building of a third roadway between Quebec and Levis, as co-spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois called the construction of more highways the idea of “old parties.”

On Saturday, Nadeau Dubois said a QS government would abolish the project office set up by the Liberals to study different scenarios for a third link.

While he said the party was aware of congestion issues, he said building more highways “does not work.”

Instead, he suggested a massive reinvestment in public transport and cutting public transit fares in half.

Lisee takes on CAQ finances

Parti Quebecois leader Jean-Francois Lisee accused the CAQ of shoddy bookkeeping on Saturday, saying that the party ignores system costs such as inflation and salary increases when boasting of future budget surpluses under their plans.

“When one correctly reads the numbers, one realizes that one won’t be swimming in surpluses,” said Lisee.

The PQ leader said Quebec’s public finances would stronger had the Liberals not lowered school taxes, a move which was applauded by the CAQ.