Camp Amy Molson Wine and Cheese Night
Published Thursday, October 3, 2019 10:30AM EDT
Wednesday, October 16 – 6 PM to 8 PM
Mount Royal Tennis Club, 2106 Grey Avenue, Montreal
(514) 484-9919, Ext. 100 or office@campamymolson.com
Latest Montreal News
- Is it time to consider a publicly funded, privately run healthcare system?
- Listeria illnesses investigated amid expanding chicken recalls
- A man was shot several times in his car in St. Leonard
- 1 in 25 Canadians use cannabis during working hours, poll finds
- Stephen Bronfman will present his vision for a baseball stadium at the Peel Basin