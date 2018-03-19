

CTV Montreal





As rumoured, the Toronto Argonauts have snapped up Anthony Calvillo.

The former star quarterback for the Montreal Alouettes began coaching for the team in 2015, and was named quarterbacks coach last year.

Following last year's poor showing by the Als, Calvillo asked to take a year off, saying he felt the past three years had been challenging.

Now former Alouettes head coach Marc Trestman has become the head coach of the Argonauts, and he has recruited Calvillo as quarterbacks coach.

Calvillo and Trestman won two Grey Cups together with the Alouettes.