Calm before the lockdown with Quebec shoppers, and stores, more prepared than last spring
Published Thursday, January 7, 2021 10:01PM EST
MONTREAL -- Quebec goes into another serious lockdown tomorrow, but you won’t see shelves emptied out of toilet paper this time.
Unlike in the spring, both customers and retailers have learned a lot about what how to prepare.
“I guess people saw that food was there throughout the lockdown and we got used to a new way of doing things,” said one shopper on Thursday.
“We’ve learned to order a little extra so that we have a little back up as well,” said Tony Esposito of Esposito grocery store.
And, some people admit, they may have some non-perishables still left from last March when they really stocked up on cans.
