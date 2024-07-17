Calls for vigilance after numerous e-scooter collisions involving children
The Montreal Children's Hospital (MCH) Trauma Centre is calling for vigilance, saying it has treated seven young patients with e-scooter-related injuries in the last three months.
"Over the past five years, approximately half of all injuries from e-scooters seen at the MCH Trauma Centre were in youth under the age of 14," said Debbie Friedman, an associate professor in the Department of Pediatrics and Pediatric Surgery at McGill University.
The hospital laments that it expects to see more children in its emergency room due to the rising popularity of e-scooters and other motorized vehicles.
Doctors say they have seen various cases involving traumatic brain injuries, fractures, lacerations and sprains.
"If using an e-scooter, it is important to know the risks involved, be aware of the road rules, know where e-scooters are permitted and make sure to wear a properly fitted helmet with a tightly closed strap," said Liane Fransblow, trauma coordinator of the MCH Injury Prevention Program.
When it comes to e-scooters, the current regulations in Quebec are:
- Mandatory helmet
- Minimum age of 14
- Maximum speed of 25 km/h
- No riding on roads with speed limits above 50 km/h
- No riding on sidewalks
- No passengers
- No use of earphones or cell phones
- No impaired riding (alcohol or drugs)
- Maximum power of 500W
- Maximum device weight of 36 kg
- Brakes on each wheel
- Hand brakes when the device has handlebars
- Minimum diameter of 190 mm (7.5 inches) for wheels
- Lights and reflectors in the front and back
- Ride on bike paths (unless otherwise indicated) or on the side of the road
- Adhere to road rules
