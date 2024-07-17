Calls for vigilance after numerous e-scooter collisions involving children

The Montreal Children's Hospital (MCH) Trauma Centre is calling for vigilance, saying it has treated seven young patients with e-scooter-related injuries in the last three months.

"Over the past five years, approximately half of all injuries from e-scooters seen at the MCH Trauma Centre were in youth under the age of 14," said Debbie Friedman, an associate professor in the Department of Pediatrics and Pediatric Surgery at McGill University.

The hospital laments that it expects to see more children in its emergency room due to the rising popularity of e-scooters and other motorized vehicles.

Doctors say they have seen various cases involving traumatic brain injuries, fractures, lacerations and sprains.

"If using an e-scooter, it is important to know the risks involved, be aware of the road rules, know where e-scooters are permitted and make sure to wear a properly fitted helmet with a tightly closed strap," said Liane Fransblow, trauma coordinator of the MCH Injury Prevention Program.

When it comes to e-scooters, the current regulations in Quebec are: