MONTREAL -- Calls have again been raised for Montreal police (SPVM) officers to wear body cameras while on duty after charges were stayed on Wednesday against a Montreal man who was arrested for an alleged attack on a SPVM officer.

"Considering the seriousness of the charges and today's turnaround, we need an independent investigation to explain what happened during this SPVM intervention," wrote Montreal opposition party leader Lionel Perez of Ensemble Montreal after charges against Mamadi Ill Fara Camara were stayed.

The 31-year-old PhD student and Uber driver was charged with attacking officer Sanjay Vig a week ago, but prosecutors stayed the charges on Wednesday based on "new information" involving a Ministry of Transport surveillance camera. Camara was released from detention .

The Centre for Research-Action on Race Relations (CRARR) echoed Perez's call for an investigation into the arrest.

"The management by the SPVM of this incident, which practically destroyed the reputation of an innocent person and deeply affected his family, raises serious questions that will have to be subject to an independent investigation," said CRARR executive director Fo Niemi in a news release.

Niemi adds that the independent investigation should not prevent other investigations by the SPVM ethics board, and the youth rights commission (CDPDJ).

Camara's lawyer Joanie Chainey said there was no clear evidence about his client's identification and the surveillance footage cast doubt into the original police reports about the assault.

Mayor Valerie Plante said she was troubled by what Camara went through, and Perez said the ordeal proved the importance of equipping officers with body cams.

Perez said his party has been pushing Plante's Projet Montreal administration to equip SPVM officers with bodycams.

"Because it works," Perez told CTV News. "It ensures accountability. It ensures an objective view of what transpires in these incidences, and it protects not only these potential victims but also the officers because a lot of times there are fake allegations made against them and this will protect everyone."

Perez said a body cam would have relieved a great deal of stress over the past week.

"It could have saved Mr. Camara very early on, and avoid him being in jail for six days, his name dragged through the mud, him being suspended from his job causing a lot of stress to his family," he said. "The Plante administration must move forward on this."

The CRARR said Camara's arrest discredits the SPVM's accountability.

"The Camara affair has dealt a serious blow to the credibility and image of integrity of the authorities, police and judicial officers in Montreal," said Niemi. "Public confidence in these authorities has been raised the ordeal and it must be restored at all costs."

Ensemble Montreal suggests body cams would cost around $17 million over three years and the party would like to know why the SPVM is not carving out a piece of its reported $340 million budget for the useful tool.

"What we've seen with Mr. Camara, it's an incident where the police, unless they're caught on camera, they're not willing to admit their mistake," said Perez. "The chief of police, Mr. (Sylvain) Caron, has to apologize publicly to Mr. Camara. This is simply unacceptable."

Perez is calling for an independent investigation into what happened Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.

This is a developing story that will be updated.