MONTREAL -- Sunwing Airlines has cancelled the return flight for a group of young Quebecers who partied maskless on a chartered flight from Montreal to Cancun on Dec. 30.

“To ensure the safety of the crew and passengers, Sunwing Airlines provided terms and conditions to the tour group leader,” reads a statement from the airline. “Unfortunately, the group did not accept all of the terms.”

“As a result […] we have made the decision to cancel the return flight.”

The nature of these terms and conditions is unclear.

Canada’s transport minister called for an investigation into the flight Tuesday afternoon.

“I am aware of the reports of unacceptable behaviour on a Sunwing flight,” Omar Alghabra tweeted Tuesday. “I have asked Transport Canada to investigate the matter.”

According to a report by the Journal de Montreal, passengers included Quebec social media influencers and reality TV stars.

In a series of videos on social media, which have been deleted, passengers were seen drinking alcohol, vaping, and partying in close proximity.

Musician James William Awad organized the chartered flight. He told CTV News that the alcohol consumed was sold to the passengers by the airline.

Awad said that the group would have stopped vaping if they were asked to, but weren’t.

According to the Sunwing website, “electronic cigarettes (E-cigarettes or personal vaporizers) must be packed in your carry-on baggage and cannot be used onboard.” However, it’s unclear whether this rule applies to Sunwing’s chartered flights as well.

SAFETY CONCERNS

Dominic Daoust is a commercial pilot. He said he was taken aback by what happened on the Sunwing flight.

“I saw the video everybody saw and, you know, we’re used to hearing stories about disruptive passengers once in a while. It happens and the flight attendants are trained to deal with it,” said Daoust. “But this, I’ve never seen a party that size in the back.”

Daoust said it’s possible that the rules were relaxed given that it was a chartered flight.

“My first thought goes to the flight attendants that had to deal with those guys. At some point, I understand that they just have to give up,” he said, adding that since the passengers were all in one group, “they’re not bothering anybody else.”

“There’s not a baby that’s trying to sleep,” he said.

But Daoust stressed that serious safety issues can arise if things get too out of control.

“If there’s an alarm that’s triggered, and the flight attendant can’t immediately isolate the source, then it becomes a problem, because now the pilot has to worry about, ‘is this somebody vaping or is there something else going on?’” he explained.

“Whatever happens in the cabin, it can’t affect the work of the flight attendants, because it’s not just about service. It’s also [the pilot’s] eyes and ears in the back if something were to happen.”

Transport Canada has yet to respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story.