MONTREAL -- As the surge of COVID-19 cases in Quebec continues, Canada’s transport minister is calling for an investigation following reports that a group of young Quebecers partied mask-less on a chartered flight out of Montreal.

“I am aware of the reports of unacceptable behavior on a Sunwing flight,” Omar Alghabra tweeted Tuesday. “I have asked Transport Canada to investigate the matter.”

I am aware of the reports of unacceptable behaviour on a Sunwing flight. I have asked Transport Canada to investigate the matter. We must take the risks of COVID seriously! — Omar Alghabra (@OmarAlghabra) January 4, 2022

According to a report by the Journal de Montreal, passengers included Quebec social media influencers and reality TV stars.

In a series of videos on social media, most of which have been deleted, passengers were seen drinking alcohol, vaping, and partying in close proximity.

Musician James William Awad is reported to have organized the chartered flight. He told CTV News that the alcohol consumed was sold to the passengers by the airline.

Awad, who is also the founder of Montreal holding company TripleOne, said that the group would have stopped vaping if they were asked to, but weren’t.

But according to the Sunwing website, “electronic cigarettes (E-cigarettes or personal vaporizers) must be packed in your carry-on baggage and cannot be used onboard.” However, it’s unclear whether this rule applies to Sunwing’s chartered flights as well.

Awad said the group plans on taking a Sunwing flight back to Montreal on Wednesday.

Sunwing responded to an email from CTV News, saying it is "looking into the request for comment."

This is a developing story.