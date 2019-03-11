

CTV Montreal





There are calls for an independent investigation over a recent incident in the metro.

A video, shared thousands of times on social media, shows of a physical intervention by two STM inspectors involving a man on a metro platform.

The inspectors swing their batons at a man after he got off a train at Villa Maria station.

“The guy first held me, the other one held me, and I thought it was a bit too violent, so I decided to really try to run,” said the man, Lawrence Juliano Gray.

Gray admits he didn't have a ticket, and the constables say he was disturbing passengers on the train – but after trying to get away and the inspectors have him on the ground, Gray appears not to be resisting, and he can be heard saying “stop.”

They hit him, and he tries again to get away.

“The metro came behind me, and once I heard it, I was like, ‘That's my chance,’” said Gray.

Snowdon city councillor Marvin Rotrand, who formerly served as STM vice-chair, has written a letter to the STM calling for an independent investigation.

“What we saw raises some very serious questions about whether this is brutality and whether the officers, in essence, have violated the rights of the citizen,” he said.

The STM said the inspectors acted properly and used an appropriate level of force.

But Fo Niemi of the Centre for Research-Action on Race Relations also wants the case reviewed, and new independent body set up to do it.

“It's clear that there's a pattern of intervention that involves, among other things, very questionable excessive use of force,” he said.

Bystander Samantha Gold witnessed the altercation and said the two inspectors approached Gray on the train and by the time she got off, she saw them slam Gray into the wall.

“First off I wonder if I'm witnessing a hate crime. I think that (even) if this guy had done something wrong, I felt like the force being exerted was a little excessive,” she said.

Rotrand agrees.

“It hardly merits being pushed to the ground, but it certainly doesn't merit being hit five times after you have hands (up) saying, ‘Please don't hurt me, I'm not resisting.’”

The STM inspectors’ union did not return requests for an interview and the STM declined an interview request.