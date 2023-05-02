Cafe run by adults living with autism marks its 1st year in business
The Summit Cafe, located in the Maimonides Centre lobby, is staffed by graduates of Summit School's special needs education programs.
The people who work there are celebrating its first anniversary.
Watch the video above for the full report by CTV News Montreal's Christine Long.
Field trip cut short after Quebec elementary school students find body in woods
A school field trip was cut short Tuesday in Sherbrooke, Que. after elementary students stumbled upon a body in a wooded area.
Police arrest man who allegedly threw 'shotgun cartridges' into Buckingham Palace grounds
A man was arrested by British police on Tuesday after he approached the gates of Buckingham Palace and threw items "suspected to be shotgun cartridges" into the grounds of the palace, London's Metropolitan Police said.
These are the most polluting industries in Canada and the U.S.
A new report has found that Canada released or transferred more than 2.4 billion kilograms of industrial pollutants in 2020, with more than half stemming from one industry.
Canadian Indigenous leaders to meet with King Charles on Thursday
King Charles is scheduled to meet with Canadian Indigenous leaders ahead of his May 6 coronation ceremony.
Even a small amount of airplane noise can have a major impact on sleep: study
A study published last month in the peer-reviewed journal Environmental Health Perspectives found women who were exposed to even quiet airplane noises were more likely to get less than seven hours of sleep a night.
Canada updates U.K. travel advisory ahead of coronation due to threat of terrorism
Ottawa is advising Canadians travelling to the U.K. ahead of the coronation of King Charles III to exercise a 'high degree' of caution due to the threat of terrorism.
'A genius': Celebrities, musicians share stories and condolences after Gordon Lightfoot's death
Condolences and tributes streamed in Tuesday following the death of Canadian icon Gordon Lightfoot.
Canadian family travel to 13 countries in a year-long adventure before kids go blind
The Boucherville, Que., family that set out on a world trip before their children are blind have returned with memories to last a lifetime.
Two missing Quebec firefighters swept away in flooded river identified
The search continued Tuesday for two Quebec firefighters swept away in floodwaters northeast of Quebec City, as heavy rains washed out roads and cut off homes in several regions across the province. The two missing firefighters are Christopher Lavoie, 23, and Régis Lavoie, who is in his 50s, Noovo Info has confirmed.
Toronto
Police to make announcement on investigation into GTA sales of sodium nitrite
Peel police are scheduled to make an announcement Tuesday night regarding an arrest connected to the distribution of sodium nitrite in the Greater Toronto Area.
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Maple Leafs face Panthers in Game 1 of Round 2
Tuesday night’s 7 p.m. game marks the Leafs’ deepest playoff run in almost two decades and fans will be in out in full force to show their support.
Boston Pizza unofficially changes name for Leafs playoff run
Boston Pizza decided to unofficially change its name to ‘Auston Pizza’ after the Toronto Maple Leafs advanced to the second round of the NHL playoffs and the Boston Bruins were eliminated.
Atlantic
N.S. housing advocate calls for increased funding after swamped legal aid service cuts walk-ins
A community worker with the Dalhousie Legal Aid Service says the office is dealing with more tenancy cases than it can handle.
Trial of demonstrator involved in 2021 Halifax housing protest hears from police
The trial of a 26-year-old woman who allegedly assaulted police as municipal workers removed temporary housing for the homeless is underway in Halifax provincial court.
William Sandeson appeals conviction and sentence in 2015 N.S. drug deal murder
A former Dalhousie University medical student is appealing his murder conviction for killing a fellow student in 2015 during a drug deal.
London
Local Mom is pleading with pool owners to be safe
Her son nearly drowned in a backyard pool. Now this Mom is pleading with pool owners to be safe
‘Stressful and life changing’: Brown twins describe whirlwind week as they head from London, Ont. to NFL
It’s been a whirlwind week for Chase and Sydney Brown. The two were chosen in the NFL draft late last week.
-
Tractor stolen in Elgin County
Police said it was stolen sometime between 3 p.m. Monday and 9:30 a.m. Tuesday from the carpool lot on Currie Road, north of the 401.
Northern Ontario
Rescuers win a race against time to save woman trapped on the ice in remote northern Ont. town
A dramatic rescue took place in a remote part of northern Ontario over the weekend, with crews managing to save a woman trapped on the ice at night.
Sudbury area man describes the return of his chronic pain condition after amputation
Shawn O'Brien, from the Greater Sudbury community of Val Therese, suffers from complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS).
Fire breaks out in downtown North Bay
Firefighters are on the scene Tuesday afternoon in downtown North Bay.
Calgary
'Deeply saddened': Family of Martindale shooting victim speaks out
The family of a Calgary man killed by gunfire in the community of Martindale says they are devastated by the senseless act of violence.
'Intended to incite': Calgary pastor found guilty on two border blockade charges
A judge has found Calgary pastor Artur Pawlowski guilty of mischief for his role in protests against COVID-19 public health measures.
Calgary introducing washroom attendants at 2 downtown bathrooms
The City of Calgary has unveiled plans to have an attendant in place at two downtown washrooms in an effort to make them safer for users.
Kitchener
Man turned away from Kitchener, Ont. hospital later found to have broken ribs, collapsed lung and internal bleeding: SIU
An investigation by Ontario’s police watchdog is raising major questions about what happened when a 30-year-old man who had been hit by a police cruiser was brought to hospital in Kitchener, Ont.
Customers waiting over a year for some hybrid car models
If you’re in the market for a new vehicle, you may have to get in line. Experts say new vehicle inventory is so low that waitlists across the county range from months to years – and Waterloo region is no exception.
No one hurt after car crashes through Cambridge apartment building
No injuries have been reported after a Cambridge crash that left a car sticking out of an apartment building, but several people have been displaced.
Vancouver
Human remains found in Surrey 3 months ago identified thanks to public’s help: RCMP
After making a public plea for help identifying human remains discovered in Surrey back in February, Mounties say they’ve identified the deceased and ruled out criminality as a factor in his death.
IIO considering reopening investigation into officers involved in beating death of Myles Gray
The jury in the Coroner's Inquest into the death of Myles Gray determined he died by homicide – but that finding carries no weight in the criminal justice system and the Vancouver police officers involved in the beating that killed Gray have never been charged.
Cat found in box shipped from China, BC SPCA says
Border service agents in B.C. made a surprising discovery recently, finding a cat in a box that had been shipped from China, according to an animal welfare charity.
Edmonton
Some Leduc County residents evacuated because of a wildfire
Some residents in Leduc County have been forced from their homes because of a wildfire.
NHL reschedules Oilers-Knights Game 2 to Saturday
Game 2 of the Edmonton Oilers-Vegas Golden Knights series will now be played on Saturday.
8-year-old girl found in Maskwacis, Alta., died of blunt impact trauma, autopsy concludes
An eight-year-old Edmonton girl whose body was found on the Samson Cree Nation in Maskwacis on Saturday died from blunt impact trauma, Edmonton police announced Tuesday.
Windsor
Gordon Lightfoot supported local effort to memorialize Windsor’s Rosalie Trombley
A letter from the famous Canadian singer-songwriter is all the more special to sculptor Donna Mayne now that Lightfoot has passed away at age 84.
Caldwell First Nation Marina open for business
The Caldwell First Nation is continuing efforts to rebuild a nation after centuries of struggle with the opening of a new marina near Leamington.
UPDATED
UPDATED | Body found at Windsor house fire prompts investigation by arson and major crime units
Windsor police have launched an investigation after a body was found at the scene of a house fire in east Windsor.
Regina
Sask. distance learning Crown could save public school divisions $13 million: province
As one of Saskatchewan's newest Crown corporations recruitment launched one month ago, many educators have peaked interest in working in a remote model.
Regina man charged with murder in woman's death
A 31-year-woman has died in Punnichy, Sask. and a 28-year-old Regina man is charged in her death.
La Loche, Sask. teacher was injured while breaking up fight, police say
A northern Saskatchewan teacher was injured while trying to stop a teen boy from stabbing one of his classmates, according to new details released by police.
Ottawa
Water levels on Ottawa River to rise up to 35 cm more in national capital region
Water levels on the Ottawa River are expected to rise up to 35 cm more this week in the national capital region following extensive rainfall over the weekend.
Rising water levels closing Chaudiere Crossing, delaying Friday reopening
Public Works and Procurement Canada (PSPC) says that it is fully closing the Chaudière Crossing because of rising water levels and delaying a planned reopening.
Ottawa Valley flooding surpassing 2017 levels
Residents across the Ottawa Valley on both sides of the river are taking major flood prevention measures as water levels surpass what was seen in 2017.
Saskatoon
Saskatoon's historic greenhouse faces uncertain future as city weighs costly replacement
Saskatoon’s municipal heritage committee is asking city councillors to consider the historical importance of the city’s greenhouse program as they evaluate whether or not to build a new facility.
RARE VIDEO: From North Battleford to the NFL; A Rider draft pick who excelled down south
Rueben Mayes went from small town Saskatchewan to the bright lights of the National Football League.
Saskatoon scientist receives $400K for 'universal' coronavirus vaccine research
A virologist working in Saskatoon has been awarded $400,000 to develop a vaccine that would offer protection against not only COVID-19 but other viruses in the coronavirus family.