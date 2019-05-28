

CTV Montreal





Michel Cadotte, who was convicted of manslaughter in the 2017 killing of his sick wife, Jocelyne Lizotte, was sentenced to two years in prison, less a day, on Tuesday.

In February, Cadotte was found guilty of killing his wife, who was suffering from Alzheimer's, by smothering her with a pillow.

Defence lawyers argued their client was in a disturbed state of mind and acted impulsively.

Meanwhile, prosecutors felt that Cadotte had plotted to kill Lizotte, his wife of 19 years.

Second-degree murder carries a life sentence without possibility of parole for at least 10 years while there is no minimum sentence for a manslaughter conviction, unless a firearm was used in the crime.

With files from The Canadian Press