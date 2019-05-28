Featured Video
Cadotte sentenced to two years in killing of wife
Michel Cadotte, accused of murder in the 2017 death of his ailing wife in what has been described as a mercy killing, returns to the courtroom to testify in Montreal on Friday, February 1, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, May 28, 2019 10:58AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 28, 2019 4:14PM EDT
Michel Cadotte, who was convicted of manslaughter in the 2017 killing of his sick wife, Jocelyne Lizotte, was sentenced to two years in prison, less a day, on Tuesday.
In February, Cadotte was found guilty of killing his wife, who was suffering from Alzheimer's, by smothering her with a pillow.
Defence lawyers argued their client was in a disturbed state of mind and acted impulsively.
Meanwhile, prosecutors felt that Cadotte had plotted to kill Lizotte, his wife of 19 years.
Second-degree murder carries a life sentence without possibility of parole for at least 10 years while there is no minimum sentence for a manslaughter conviction, unless a firearm was used in the crime.
With files from The Canadian Press
