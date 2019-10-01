

Cosmo Santamaria, CTV Montreal





A taxi driver is in hospital in stable condition after a shooting in the borough of Montreal North and police say that they believe he may have been an innocent bystander.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Henri Bourassa Blvd. and Jean Meunier Ave. around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

According to Const. Caroline Chevrefils, the taxi driver was called to pick up a customer at that location, and had just stopped when he was shot.

Police say witnesses heard at least four gunshots that appear to have been coming from two different groups of people.

"The two groups appear to have exchanged gunfire and the taxi driver was at the wrong place at the wrong time," said Chevrefils.

He was shot in the upper body.

The 58-year-old taxi driver was rushed to hospital by paramedics for his injuries.

Police closed Henri Bourassa between Sainte Colette Blvd. and Lacordaire Blvd. until 3:30 a.m., and searched the area with canine patrols, but failed to turn up any signs of the gunmen.