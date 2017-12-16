

The Canadian Press





As of Friday, winter tires are now legally required on all Quebec cars, but CAA-Quebec is calling for the province to re-examine when drivers should make the switch.

The auto club said that while it supports the recently announced proposal to move up the change from Dec. 15 to Dec. 1, the mandatory installation should be tied to temperatures.

CAA-Quebec spokesperson Annie Gauthier said ideally, drivers should change at the end of October or beginning of November.

Gauthier said the earlier transition would better meet Quebec’s reality, as snow and cold weather set in more quickly in some regions.

According to Gauthier, the change should come at a time of year when temperatures fluctuate around seven degrees Celsius during the day, as winter tires keep their flexibility at cold temperatures.