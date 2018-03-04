

The Canadian Press





At the invitation of French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard is set to take off on Monday for a five-day trip to France.

The trip is part of the twentieth alternating meeting of French and Quebec leaders, aimed at deepening the commercial, political and institutional connections between the province and country.

Couillard will also meet with French President Emmanuel Macron at Elysee.

Among the items on the agenda is the Bombardier C Series, which is part of a partnership with European company Airbus. Couillard will meet with Airbus leader Tom Anders in Toulouse.

Accompanying Couillard on the trip are several cabinet ministers, including Minister of International Relations Christine St-Pierre.

In a statement, Couillard praised the “direct and privileged” relationship between France and Quebec.