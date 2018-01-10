Céline Dion's team was forced to cancel a second show this week at the Colosseum in Las Vegas.

The show was set to take place on Tuesday, but according to her Twitter account, the Quebec superstar was forced to rest.

“Céline is on doctor’s orders to take tonight to rest,” the post read.

Dion’s Quebec media team said they had no details about her health.

Saturday’s show was also cancelled due to health reasons. At the time, her Twitter account posted that the Tuesday show was set to go ahead.

So far the show set for Friday remains scheduled as planned.

Dion will continue her residency at the Colosseum of Caesar’s Palace until June.

Social media was also abuzz this week over Dion's grace under fire as she spoke with a drunk fan on stage at her show.

With files from La Presse Canadienne