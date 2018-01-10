

CTV Montreal





Céline Dion's team was forced to cancel a second show this week at the Colosseum in Las Vegas.

The show was set to take place on Tuesday, but according to her Twitter account, the Quebec superstar was forced to rest.

“Céline is on doctor’s orders to take tonight to rest,” the post read.

TONIGHT'S SHOW CANCELLED. We regret to inform you that tonight’s performance of "Céline" at @ColosseumatCP has been cancelled. Céline is on doctor’s orders to take tonight to rest. Céline is expected to resume performances at The Colosseum as scheduled on Friday, Jan. 12. - TC — Celine Dion (@celinedion) January 9, 2018

Dion’s Quebec media team said they had no details about her health.

Saturday’s show was also cancelled due to health reasons. At the time, her Twitter account posted that the Tuesday show was set to go ahead.

TONIGHT'S SHOW CANCELLED. We regret to inform you that tonight’s performance of "Céline" at @ColosseumatCP has been cancelled. Céline is on doctor’s orders to take tonight to rest. Céline is expected to resume performances at The Colosseum as scheduled on Tuesday, Jan. 9. - TC — Celine Dion (@celinedion) January 6, 2018

So far the show set for Friday remains scheduled as planned.

Dion will continue her residency at the Colosseum of Caesar’s Palace until June.



Social media was also abuzz this week over Dion's grace under fire as she spoke with a drunk fan on stage at her show.



With files from La Presse Canadienne