MONTREAL - A group of bystanders on Friday pulled a car off of an injured woman after she was struck while crossing the street, police said.

In the early afternoon, a Toyota Corolla hit the woman, in her 60s, as she crossed Somerled Ave. in NDG, pinning her to the ground.

Police, the fire department and an ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

The woman was badly injured, so, before first responders arrived, a crowd of bystanders rallied and tried to lift it long enough to free her.

The group worked together to lift the car and pull the woman out. Police are unsure how many people helped lift the vehicle; Corollas weigh more than 1000 kg.

Upon their arrival, first responders rushed her to the hospital, where she was in critical condition on Friday evening.

Police investigated the incident but did not suspect a crime was committed.

Neither alcohol nor speed were factors, according to SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

"It seems that it was just an accident where maybe distraction was a reason, or the driver just didn't see the pedestrian crossing the street," he said.

Urgences-Sante treated the driver of the Corolla for shock.

