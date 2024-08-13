By-election: Milliard considered then refused to run for the Federal Liberals

Aspiring Quebec Liberal Party leader Charles Milliard was approached by Justin Trudeau's party to run in the LaSalle-Émard-Verdun by-election, which is currently taking place. Milliard says he "considered" and then "turned down" the offer to concentrate on the provincial Liberal leadership race.

"Some people in the party called me to make this offer. I said no and I think they were disappointed," Milliard told The Canadian Press.

"When you get calls from political leaders, you take the time to think about it. It's flattering. I took a day or two to think about it, but it was clear to me that the Quebec Liberal Party was my interest," he added.

Milliard insists that he did not agree to run, only to retract his statement. "People would have you believe that I said yes, when in fact I refused," he said.

"I turned down a safe federal riding to devote myself to the leadership of the Quebec Liberal Party, so if they're looking for proof of commitment, there's another one there," Milliard said.

Milliard's name had been circulating behind the scenes for several months. Last June, he announced that he was stepping down as president and general manager of the Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec (FCCQ) to think things over. Milliard announced last Friday that he was officially entering the race to succeed Dominique Anglade.

A by-election that is making waves

The riding of LaSalle-Émard-Verdun has been vacant since David Lametti resigned on 31 January, a few months after being excluded from the cabinet in last summer's reshuffle.

Trudeau's decision to prevent Liberal members from choosing their candidate in this by-election, instead choosing municipal councillor Laura Palestini last June, angered three aspiring candidates who campaigned in vain for five months for the nomination.

The Liberals have won in LaSalle-Émard-Verdun in all three elections since the riding was created. In the last election, Lametti was re-elected with 42.9 per cent of the vote. The Bloc Québécois candidate received almost half as many votes with 22.1 per cent, the New Democratic Party (NDP) candidate came third with a similar result 19.4 per cent and the Conservative candidate obtained 7.5 per cent.

However, according to poll aggregator 338Canada, we are heading more towards a three-way race between the Liberals, the NDP and the Bloc.

The vote for the by-election will take place on September 16.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 13, 2024.