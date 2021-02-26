MONTREAL -- Businessman and philanthropist Maurice Tanguay died Thursday.

Inducted into the Pantheon des sports du Quebec as a builder in 2016, he was the founder of the Rimouski Oceanic in 1995.

Originally from Saint-Philemon, in the Chaudiere-Appalaches region, the hockey enthusiast founded his first club at the age of 24, a junior team in Montmagny near Quebec.

The name Tanguay is still associated with the formation of Rimouski since Maurice Tanguay's grandson, Alexandre, became its co-owner and governor in 2015 after wearing the team's colours on the rink. His son Jacques, father of Alexandre, is president of the Quebec Remparts.

Maurice Tanguay launched Ameublements Tanguay in Levis. His company now has 12 stores across Quebec.

The Rimouski Oceanic offered "its most sincere condolences to the Tanguay family, its co-owner and governor, Alexandre, as well as all those who worked with this great man" on Facebook.

Premier Francois Legault offered his sympathies and said on Twitter that we would remember "his exceptional contribution to Quebec society."

Deputy Premier Genevieve Guilbault said: "A real monument has died today, but he will forever leave a huge legacy for our citizens."

Conservative MP for Louis-Saint-Laurent Gerard Deltell also hailed the "great builder."

"He built a business established on the foundations of trust, generosity and respect. A company in his image," the MP wrote on Twitter.

"His sensitivity to charitable works, especially that of sick children, was inspiring she was so sincere," he added.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2021.