Organization: YES (Youth Employment Services)

Title of program: Business Skills for Creative Youth (18 – 25)

Program details:

Do you want to make money from your art?

Are you between the ages of 18 and 25?

Are you currently not in school and not working?



Apply to be part of Business Skills for Creative Youth, a free program to help young artists of all disciplines to develop their careers in the arts! This is an opportunity to participate in a series of workshops that will enable you to learn essential business skills and focus on your artistic career goals, as well as get group and personalized coaching and mentorship to enable you to gain visibility and start generating income from your art.

Dates:

The Summer Session runs July 13th - September 20th . Deadline to submit your application is Sunday July 8th.



Visit our website for more information or apply online by downloading and filling out the submission form: https://bit.ly/2MqrBI9

Contact:

For more information please call Brian Armstrong, 514-878-9788 ext 343.