When the Montreal Canadiens are winning, everyone is winning it seems.

As the Habs continue to put together an unexpectedly-successful season, businesses around the city are feeling Hab-by by increased profits.

It’s a far cry from a year ago, when the team stumbled through one of its worst-ever seasons.

“It was pretty tough,” said Ziggy Eichenbaum, owner of Ziggy’s Pub. “If you look around Crescent St., a few of the bars are gone.”

Thanks to a first half that sees the team in a playoff spot, business has turned around.

“It’s about a 20 percent hike,” he said.

Bars aren’t the only ones benefiting from the scoring prowess of newcomer Tomas Tatar and return of captain Shea Weber.

Santana Enrique of Sports Crescent is seeing merchandise practically skate off his shelves.

“If you compare it to last year, I had trouble selling t-shirts for the Canadiens,” he said. “Now, I’m selling jerseys.”

The Canadiens are tied to the economic fabric of Montreal, with businesses feeling the ebbs and flows of a hockey season.

“In economics, we talk about consumer confidence,” said Carl Boutet, a retail strategist. “A sports team doing well will increase confidence, everybody’s feeling of belongingness to a city, and just wanting to participate.”

What’s the reason for the sharp turnaround? Was it really all about the team’s attitude, as general manager Marc Bergevin and owner Geoff Molson said at the end of last season? Perhaps - but it also has to do with on-ice weaknesses becoming strengths, and a couple of shrewd Bergevin acquisitions during the off-season.

“I think the biggest difference is last year the middle of the ice, centre position was a black hole,” said Mitch Gallo of TSN 690. “This year, they’ve completely revamped it.”

Max Domi, whose father Tie once frequented the Bell Centre as a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs, has filled the position effectively after being traded from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for the mercurial Alex Galchenyuk.

With 40 games left, the parade down Sainte-Catherine St. is far from being mapped.

Still, there is a feeling of optimism that this squad could continue to surprise people.

The Montreal Canadiens certainly won’t be the only ones to feel the side-effects of more winning.