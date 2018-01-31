

CTV Montreal





Striking Montreal bus drivers have reached an agreement in principle with their employer.

The 330 Transco drivers will be back to work on Montreal school bus routes as of Thursday morning, after a two-day strike affecting about 15,000 students.

A press release was issued early Wednesday evening by the Federation of Public Service Employees (FEESP-CSN) confirming the agreement in principle.

The members will vote on the agreement in a general assembly.

The strike affected more than 300 bus routes in Montreal:

Montreal English School Board: 4,224 students on 88 routes

Lester B. Pearson School Board: 2,640 students on 55 routes

Marguerite-Bourgeoys School Board: 3,936 students on 82 routes

Commission scolaire de Montréal: 2,832 students on 59 routes

Collège Saint-Anne, a private institution: 864 students on 18 routes

Drivers make roughly $20,000 per year and are asking for a three-year contract with a two per cent pay increase per year. Their contract expired in June 2017.

Transco, a subsidiary of First Student Inc. of Cincinnati, Ohio, is offering a five-year contract with no increase in the first two years, followed by three years of pay increases at half the rate of inflation.

On Tuesday, union president Carole LaPlante said the negotiations were at a standstill.