Bus drivers issue warning about road safety as school year begins
With students heading back to school this week, there are a lot of campaigns, public service announcements and warnings about school bus safety.
Those who know the dangers all too well are the bus drivers themselves.
Watch the video report by Kelly Greig above to hear what bus drivers have to say.
Montreal Top Stories
WEATHER
WEATHER | Westmount home struck by lightning during severe thunderstom
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canadian gov't issues update on implementing Emergencies Act inquiry calls for change
Six months after the Emergencies Act inquiry's final report made dozens of recommendations for federal change, the government has presented a six-month progress report on steps taken so far, vowing a more comprehensive response will come in time for the one-year anniversary.
New interim ethics commissioner appointed after months-long vacancy
A new interim conflict of interest and ethics commissioner has been named, filling a role that’s been vacant for four months.
WATCH | 1828 time capsule once thought to be empty reveals its secrets
An 1828 time capsule opened at West Point Military Academy that was thought to contain only dirt ended up revealing some artifacts dating back to the 18th century
In the absence of clear rules, students using AI don't know if they're cheating: survey
More than half of students over 18 have used generative AI to complete their school work or pass an exam, despite 60 per cent feeling that it constitutes cheating, according to a recent survey by business consulting firm KPMG.
Toronto-area Metro workers ratify second tentative agreement after month-long strike
Metro workers from 27 stores in the Greater Toronto Area have a new collective agreement after a month-long strike.
opinion | Don Martin: Who will step up to have 'The Talk' with Trudeau?
Ego and vanity are a potent combination in leadership politics, and in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this condition is infecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mindset as he seems deadly serious about seeking re-election in 2025.
Feeling anxious about the return to school? Here's how to combat the post-summer blues
As summer vacation ends and a new school year begins, mental health experts weigh in on how to combat school-related anxiety and post-summer blues.
Floating architecture isn't the future. It's already here
While we seek to tackle the climate crisis, there are realities of our changing climate that we already need to live with. Sea levels have been rising at an accelerating pace, with U.S. coastlines estimated to see a rise of 10 to 12 inches by 2050.
WATCH | COVID-19: BA.2.86 the most 'mutated' variant since Omicron
Canada's first case of BA.2.86, has been detected in British Columbia but an emergency-room physician says the 'real test' for the highly 'mutated' variant will be in the weeks after children return to the classroom for the new school year.
Toronto
Toronto didn't hit 30C once in August. Will the summer heat return for the long weekend?
For the first time in more than a decade, temperatures in Toronto stayed below 30 C for the entire month of August.
93-year-old SUV driver dies after colliding with tractor-trailer in York region
A 93-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Vaughan Thursday morning.
'Fed up playing little games': Ford puts Ont. Greenbelt developers on notice
Premier Doug Ford delivered a stern warning to developers tasked with building housing in Ontario’s Greenbelt while speaking to reporters Thursday.
Atlantic
Noose discovered at Halifax’s Africville Park
A disturbing discovery was made at Africville Park in Halifax Thursday morning.
Former N.S. band director, middle-school volunteer charged with sexual assault
A 65-year-old former band director and middle-school volunteer has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault involving a youth, RCMP in Nova Scotia said Thursday.
Exotic cat captured in Halifax neighbourhood, DNRR seeking information on its origins
Conservation officers in Nova Scotia say they are still trying to figure out where an exotic cat came from after it was discovered in a Halifax neighbourhood earlier this week.
London
More than $500K worth of drugs seized, man and woman facing charges
A man and woman from London are facing a multitude of charges after police executed a search warrant earlier this week and seized more than $500,000 worth of drugs.
'Sunflowers under the sun': Local farmers use sunflower patch for charitable cause
A couple in Thamesford, Ont. are opening up their farm to sunflower lovers in an effort to raise money for a cause close to their heart. Sunflowers are in bloom at Alex and Florence Steele’s farm on 19th Line, where they’ve spent the last 50 years.
Many parents not concerned about COVID-19 as children head back to class
Children head back to school next week and for many families, COVID-19 is no longer a concern.
Northern Ontario
Sudbury police charge 5, seize $62.5K in narcotics, weapons, cash in the city's west end
Five people have been arrested and more than $60,000 in narcotics was seized as result of summer-long investigation, police say.
BREAKING
Police arrest 3 suspected impaired drivers in less than 48 hours
Impaired drivers have been keeping members of the Ontario Provincial Police in northern Ontario busy recently – responding to both collisions and traffic complaints.
Calgary
Police seize loaded shotgun, $175K worth of drugs as Calgary man faces 23 criminal charges
A suspected drug dealer faces nearly two dozen criminal charges after a search of two Calgary homes by ALERT officers yielded a loaded shotgun and an estimated $175,000 worth of drugs and cash.
ASIRT finds suspect posed 'a lethal threat' to Calgary police officer
A man who opened fire on a Calgary police officer several times before fleeing the scene and taking his own life was a danger to public safety, the province's police watchdog says.
Province presents fiscal update, says Alberta headed for $2.4B surplus despite wildfire spending, dip in oil prices
Though wildfires have burned up most of its contingency dollars, and though the price of oil has taken a slight dip, Alberta's government on Thursday was touting an expected $2.4-billion surplus by fiscal year's end.
Kitchener
A look inside Waterloo Region’s wastewater surveillance program
Over the last several weeks, local wastewater testing has been picking up increased signals of the virus.
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Video shows moments surrounding fatal downtown Kitchener shooting
CTV News has obtained extensive surveillance video of what happened immediately before and after an 18-year-old Kitchener man was fatally shot outside a downtown business earlier this month.
Dog owner recalls 'traumatic' experience after dognapping from his Cambridge, Ont. yard
A Cambridge, Ont. pet owner is relieved to be reunited with his dog, but not before the dognapping was caught on his security camera in broad daylight.
Vancouver
'Far from being in the clear': B.C. extending provincial state of emergency over wildfires
Citing continued risk from wildfires and drought conditions, the B.C. government is extending its province-wide state of emergency declaration for another two weeks.
'A tragic result': Missing B.C. hiker's body found at base of McIntyre Bluff
The search for a missing hiker in B.C.'s Okanagan has ended in tragedy after the man's body was discovered earlier this week.
Orphaned, injured bear cub rescued from wildfire-ravaged area in B.C.'s Shuswap
A black bear cub that was inured and orphaned during a wildfire in B.C.'s Shuswap region has been rescued and is recovering.
Edmonton
WATCH: Van fire spreads to downtown Edmonton apartment building
Emergency crews were called to central Edmonton on Thursday after a report of an explosion.
City of Edmonton sued over homeless encampment evictions
A group is suing the city claiming that evicting homeless people from encampments violates their human rights.
-
Warning: Love is in the air in Jasper even though Valentine's Day is still half a year away.
Windsor
$165,000 in drugs and a gun seized in Windsor and Lakeshore
Windsor police have arrested three suspects and seized over $165,000 in illicit drugs and a firearm from homes in east Windsor and Lakeshore.
Crash closes Cabana Road
Windsor police are investigating a crash in south Windsor.
UWindsor removes course details as safety precaution
The University of Windsor has joined other institutions in removing course details from its website.
Regina
Sask. government surplus forecast plummets by $532M
In a first quarter fiscal update, Saskatchewan slashed more than half of its billion-dollar surplus projection.
Record enrolment at the U of R, nearly 17,000 students begin fall semester
The University of Regina (U of R) is reporting record enrolment following a multi-year dip in the number of students attending classes.
Saskatchewan, New Brunswick naming changes means 'life or death' for trans kids: Ien
Canada's minister for women, gender equality and youth says policies in Saskatchewan and New Brunswick that require parental consent before students under 16 can have schools use their preferred pronouns and names puts transgender and nonbinary kids in a 'life-or-death situation.'
Ottawa
Ottawa man pleads guilty in Orleans explosion
An Ottawa man has pleaded guilty for causing an explosion that destroyed several homes under construction and injured 12 people in February.
The temperature didn't hit 30 C in Ottawa once in August
The temperature will not hit 30 C during the month of August in Ottawa for the first time in more than a decade.
Renters struggle to find long-term housing in Ottawa as Airbnb’s listings grow
With a growing number of renters struggling to find a place to live, concerns are being raised about Airbnb's impact on rental availability in Ottawa.
Saskatoon
Series highlighting firefighting efforts in northern Sask. renewed
A documentary series focused on the efforts of wildland firefighters and First Nations responders in northern Saskatchewan is getting renewed for a second season.
Sask. teachers' union launches defiant ad campaign amid contract talks
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) is launching an advertising campaign of its own after the Saskatchewan government started publicizing what it calls a "fair deal for teachers."