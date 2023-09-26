Bus driver's first-degree murder trial in fatal Laval daycare crash likely to resume in the spring

The first-degree murder trial for the man accused of killing two children by driving a city bus into a Laval daycare will likely continue in the spring.

Pierre Ny St-Amand was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, but the case was held over, and the preliminary hearing will likely take place in the spring.

The 51-year-old was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, among other charges, after a bus crashed into the front of the Garderie éducative Sainte-Rose, north of Montreal on Feb. 8.

Tuesday's postponement is the latest in a series of delays after the Crown requested time to disclose evidence.

St-Amand was deemed fit to stand trial in February after a psychological assessment after he was arrested. His mental state was also assessed to determine whether he should be considered criminally responsible for his crimes. A judge sealed that request in April.

St-Amand remains detained in custody.