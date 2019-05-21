A bus caught fire on Highway 20 on Tuesday afternoon, clogging traffic in the area.

The Voyageur bus was headed westbound at Angrignon at 4:50 p.m. when it caught fire , forcing the complete closure on the highway in the immediate area. It is expected to reopen by 5:45 p.m.

As of 5:30 p.m., the fire department was still putting out the fire.

The cause of the fire is so far unknown, but investigators are looking into it.

The Surete du Quebec could not provide details on how many people were on board the bus or where it was headed.

No one was injured.