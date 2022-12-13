Bus carrying around 40 people collides with vehicle in St-Fabien Que.

A bus carrying about 40 adults collided with another vehicle Tuesday night in Saint-Fabien, in the Lower St. Lawrence.

The driver, who was alone in his vehicle, suffered significant injuries, and is in critical condition, said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Claude Doiron.

Of the 40 or so occupants of the bus, half suffered injuries ranging from mild to more serious.

Those who were seriously injured were transported to the Rimouski Regional Hospital.

Their lives are said to be out of danger.

Paramedics triaged the injured on site. Those whose condition did not require emergency transport by ambulance were transferred to another bus, which took them to the Saint-Fabien arena, where medical personnel were waiting for them.

The accident occurred at approximately 5:15 p.m. when a coach bus was travelling westbound on Route 132. It collided sideways with an oncoming car.

"Following the collision, both vehicles ended up in the ditch. The bus remained on its wheels, but it remained in a deep ditch," said Doiron.

Route 132 is closed to traffic in both directions. A bypass lane has been set up for motorists.

At this time, the SQ is not speculating as to the cause of the accident. Collision investigators are analyzing the scene to clarify the circumstances surrounding the accident.