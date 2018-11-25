Featured Video
Burst pipe in old Pioneer bar building leads to flood intervention
Published Sunday, November 25, 2018
Last Updated Monday, November 26, 2018 7:06AM EST
A leaking water pipe in the old Pioneer bar building on 286 Lakeshore Rd. in Pointe-Claire has caused a flood.
Public safety workers were at the scene at around 8 p.m. on Sunday evening because a pipe burst in the basement of the 117-year-old building.
No injuries have been reported.
The building has made headlines in recent months.
This summer, plans were announced to sell it to a condo developer.
After a public outcry, Pointe-Claire mayor John Belvedere decided to put those plans on hold.
