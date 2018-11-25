

CTV Montreal





A leaking water pipe in the old Pioneer bar building on 286 Lakeshore Rd. in Pointe-Claire has caused a flood.

Public safety workers were at the scene at around 8 p.m. on Sunday evening because a pipe burst in the basement of the 117-year-old building.

No injuries have been reported.

The building has made headlines in recent months.

This summer, plans were announced to sell it to a condo developer.

After a public outcry, Pointe-Claire mayor John Belvedere decided to put those plans on hold.