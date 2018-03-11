Burst pipe floods area around Park and Van Horne
A burst pipe led to flooding around the Park and Van Horne area in Mile-End on Sun., March 11, 2018.
Published Sunday, March 11, 2018 11:42AM EDT
A burst water main in Mile-End sent jets of water shooting into the air on Sunday morning.
The leak flooded the area around Van Horne and Park beginning at 8:00 a.m.
City workers capped the burst pipe at 11:30 a.m. but said work to fix the issue and repair damage would likely continue all day.
Traffic was closed on Park between Van Horne and Beaubien while Van Horne was closed between Park and Hutchison.