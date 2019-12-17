MONTREAL -- Quebec's Bureau des enquetes independantes is investigating an incident in Laval Tuesday morning in which a 33-year-old man was injured during an intervention by Laval police.

According to the BEI, a 911 call was placed around 8:15 a.m. regarding a man who was spotted on the roof of a building threatening to kill himself.

Police and firefighters responded. A Laval police officer climbed a ladder and tried without success to convince the man to come down peacefully.

Around 8:55, the man jumped off the roof, the BEI said. He was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The BEI, which is called in to investigate interventions involving police forces in Quebec that end in injury or death, is investigating, along with the Surete du Quebec, the circumstances in which the man was injured.

The agency is asking anyone who may have information on the incident to contact the BEI via its website.