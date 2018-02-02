

CTV Montreal





Your grocery bill got a little more expensive this week after the provincial organization that regulates milk prices approved an increase in prices.

The cost of milk has gone up by an average of 4 to 6 cents per litre depending on the amount of fat content and the location it is sold.

In Quebec City and Montreal the minimum price for one litre of homo milk is $1.76, while the maximum price is $1.92, while the minimum price for one litre of skim milk is $1.56 and the maximum price is $1.72.

The maximum prices are not capped for UHT milk, organic milk, or "added value" milk.

The price of milk in Quebec has not changed in two years.