Bundle up! Jack Frost about to tour Quebec as temperatures drop

If you haven't already, it's time to pack the flip-flops and tank tops and put them in storage for the next half year because the warm weather is over.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a series of special weather statements for frost across the province as the mercury goes down and the sweaters go on.

"Temperatures will drop to near the freezing mark overnight tonight. Frost may occur locally," reads the ECCC statement.

Frost advisories were issued across Quebec on Sept. 29, 2022.

Those with plants outside are advised to cover them up in Quebec City, the Eastern Townships, Laurentians and other areas across Quebec.

In Montreal, there is a risk of frost overnight with temperatures forecast to drop as low as 7 degrees Celsius and 4 in Laval.

Temperatures may drop as low at 2 degrees on Saturday night in Montreal.