MONTREAL -- Police are investigating after a bullet hole was discovered on the door of an apartment in Montreal’s Villeray—Saint-Michel—Parc-Extension borough.

Police received the call Tuesday reporting the damage.

The apartment is located in a building on Saint-Hubert Street, near de Castelnau.

“At least one” shot was fired, likely on Monday night, according to Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant

Still, “everything needs to be confirmed by investigators,” he said.

There are no reported victims of the shooting, and police have not identified any suspects.

Investigators have erected a barricade “to try to understand a bit more about the circumstances that led to those gunshots,” said Brabant.