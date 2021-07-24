MONTREAL -- Montreal police are investigating after a bullet hole was discovered in the window of a residential apartment in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

Police received the call at around 5:45 Saturday to report the damage to the apartment complex on Carignan Street, near Beaubien.

The affected window was on the top floor of the two-storey building. No injuries were recorded.

Police are still unsure of the events that led to the damage, or when the shot was fired.

Investigators remained on the scene into Saturday evening.