Building on St-Denis Street evacuated after brick falls off facade
The building was evacuated as a precaution. (image: Amanda Kline / CTV Montreal)
CTV Montreal Staff
Published Wednesday, July 17, 2019 5:23PM EDT
Five people were forced out of their homes Wednesday afternoon after bricks started falling off the façade of the building.
It happened at a three-storey residential/commercial building at the corner of St-Denis and Belanger St.
Police were forced to temporarily close traffic in the immediate vicinity as engineers performed an evaluation on the building.
